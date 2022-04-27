New Delhi: Justice Talwant Singh of the Delhi High Court Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the trial court's decision to withdraw the lookout circular notice against former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel. The next hearing on this petition will be held on May 13.

Earlier, on April 7, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar issued orders to the CBI Director to tender an apology in writing to Aakar Patel stating that the subordinate officers had committed a mistake in issuing the lookout circular against Patel. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kumar had said that the right to issue lookout circulars should not be used arbitrarily and must be a solid reason.

He also said that the counsel for the petitioner who had sought compensation for his loss can approach the competent court. Consequently, CBI filed a petition challenging the order to withdraw the lookout circular notice. Eventually, the Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court upheld the order of the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate withdrawing the lookout circular notice against Aakar Patel on April 16.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann had stayed the order of the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate seeking a written apology to the Director of CBI. The sessions court had ordered Aakar Patel to appear before the Metropolitan Magistrate within a week and had prohibited him from leaving the country without the orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Purneshbhai Ishwarbhai Modi had filed a complaint against Aakar in Surat lower court. The court, however, allowed Aakat to travel abroad and accordingly his passport was released for a period from March 1 to May 30. However, the CBI had issued a lookout circular notice against Aakar for violating the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against Amnesty International India.

