Jaipur (Rajasthan): The 18th All-India Legal Services Authorities meeting concluded in Jaipur on Sunday with a focus on achieving universal access to primary education for children, as well as providing quality education to them. Apart from this, every citizen of this country should have access to primary health care facilities, besides ensuring that not a single person should be deprived of their fundamental legal rights. These goals were set and came up for discussion at the meeting and they would be achieved in the next 25 years.

For the first time, Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur was chosen for the two-day meeting of the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Guests and participants deliberated upon creating awareness about the legal services and how citizens can avail of the facilities. Besides, the timeline was fixed for achieving those goals by 2047.

Speaking on occasion, Justice SS Shinde, the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, said that host Rajasthan got an opportunity to show its hospitality for the first time to legal experts, participants and guests at the meeting. Besides, participants had a firsthand feel of Rajasthan's rich culture and tradition. Justice Shinde also spoke about universal access to education for the girl child in Rajasthan and how to get rid of social evils like child marriage and others.

On the concluding day of the event, Rajasthan's State Legal Services Authority launched two mobile apps and a website. Speaking about the app and website, the executive chairman of the Legal Services Authority and senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice MM Shrivastava, said these newly launched apps and website will help in providing legal aid to people. Justice Shrivastava also appealed to media persons to create awareness about these apps and website among people.