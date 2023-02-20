Ranchi : Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was sworn in on Monday as the 14th chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Justice Mishra said his priority will be to impart justice to the poor and downtrodden while expediting old cases.

"My priority will be simple justice, transparent justice...Old cases will be given priority," he said talking to the media after taking oath. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the new Chief Justice of the state and exuded confidence that he will ensure justice to the marginalised communities of the state.

"In a backward state like Jharkhand where there are many legal issues, I am confident that Justice Mishra will solve these issues in a better manner and will deliver justice to tribals, Dalit, backward and minorities who generally get delayed justice ...I expect these communities will get much relief upon his appointment," Soren said talking to media.

The post of the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the superannuation of justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 17 issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Mishra as the chief justice of the high court. Mishra, 61, was earlier a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court and hails from Odisha and after completing LL.B from Law Faculty Delhi University in 1987, he started practice at Bolangir district courts.

He secured first position in the Recruitment Examination for District Judges from Bar and on February 16, 2022 joined as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jeypore. He also worked as District & Sessions Judge, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Special Judge (CBI), Bhubaneswar and joined as Registrar General of Orissa High Court.

He was elevated as Judge of the Orissa High Court on October 7, 2009. He was transferred to High Court of Uttarakhand where he assumed the charge of the office of Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand and was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice on December 24, 2021 and held the office till June 28, 2022. PTI

