New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on November 25: "In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the President is pleased to nominate Hon’ble Shri Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with immediate effect".

The Chief Justice of India is the NALSA's Patron-in-Chief, according to the Legal Services Authority Act of 1987. The President, in collaboration with the Chief Justice of India, appoints an active or retired Supreme Court Judge as Executive Chairman.