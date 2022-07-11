New Delhi: The tenure of the Justice Rohini Commission, set up to benefit all the castes of the OBC community, has been extended once again for 6 months. A month ago, it was informed by the Ministry of Justice and Empowerment that the commission has not sought an extension of its tenure and its report will be out by the end of July. If the commission had not demanded an extension of the tenure, then why is the government keeps extending it?

A BJP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the report will change caste equations in a big way in various states. For example, this commission had recommended putting all the data related to OBC in digital mode and creating a standard system before issuing the OBC certificate, so that somewhere the OBC caste system would have become completely transparent.

If this system is implemented in the current environment, then politics can be affected especially in many states of UP and North India, because the Yadav vote bank in Bihar has had a lot of impact since the 90s and there has also been a substantial increase in this vote bank. At the same time, the politics of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is based on Yadavs, he added.

The commission was formed to give equal reservation to all castes under the OBC caste system. But, the majority section utilized the reservations to the hilt. According to government data, only 10 OBC communities could get 24.95 percent of jobs and other recruitments, while the representation of 994 OBC sub-castes is only 2.68%. Similarly, the representation of 983 OBC communities in educational institutions is zero.

On this contentious issue, Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC Morcha National President K Laxman told ETV Bharat that a study has to be made on the reservation, and out of 27%, everyone eligible should get an equal opportunity which demands a lot of research. Only after that, the Rohini Commission will be able to deliver an appropriate report.

"To dish out a fair and genuine report, the government has been extending the tenure of the commission," he says and adds, 'There are so many castes under Most Backward Classes block which couldn't avail reservation in the last 75 years. Within the OBC reservations, there are many castes and sub-castes that were deprived of reservation benefits. Primarily to remove this inequality, Rohini Commission was constituted by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previous governments did not even pay attention to these things," he added.

Also read: BJP has ignored backward class people: DS Hooda

Laxman said that reservations used to be shared among a few people, leaving a large section in despair. "Many people were deprived of quota in jobs and educational institutions. To fix these issues, Narendra Modi formed the Rohini Commission. There are many complications in enumerating various castes and it requires deep thinking and analysis, so the government extended the term," he opines.

He also said that there are a lot of complexities in the caste system. "For instance, one caste identified in one state will come under OBC in another state. Similarly, the same caste becomes a Scheduled Caste and Tribe in another state. In such a situation, this commission has to collect enormous data and demands more time," he added.

"The opposition parties do not have any right to utter a word on this since they did nothing in the last 75 years. While the Backward Commission had become defunct, backward classes were given constitutional status by the Modi government. While that was opposed by the Congress in Parliament but was later passed by the Select Committee," concludes BJP stalwart Laxman.