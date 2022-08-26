Hyderabad: Justice Nutalapati Venkata Ramana aka NV Ramana became the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court after overcoming many obstacles. Commitment, values and an undeniable bias in favour of the people have helped Justice NV Ramana to stand on top in the country's judiciary. He brought greater glory to the institution of Chief Justice by delivering notable and landmark judgments.

NV Ramana earned a special place for himself and will be remembered for his contributions as a people's judge. He was praised as a great judge for giving judgments that will remain an inspiration. Justice Ramana said in his judgments that if the spirit of the Constitution is violated, the court shall not remain a spectator and it should stand by the side of the people. Ramana gave important decisions during his term. Some important orders were issued at his behest.

Justice NV Ramana took charge as the 48th Chief Justice on April 24, 2021. Since then, he started to take steps with a clear understanding of the tasks he had to do as the Chief Justice. Many reforms were initiated in that process. Bold decisions were taken. Justice NV Ramana made his stand known to everyone in the meeting held regarding the selection of the CBI chief within weeks of assuming charge.

In the meeting of the committee in which the Prime Minister, Opposition leaders and CJI were members, the Supreme Court's judgment was reiterated that talent should be the criterion for the selection of the CBI chief. It was said that those who have at least six months of tenure should be considered along with talent. The apex committee meeting has given a new parameter for the selection of CBI chiefs since then.