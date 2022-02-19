Chennai: The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan (retd) Commission, set up by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the May 2018 police firing against anti-Sterlite protestors, leaving 13 dead and many injured, has completed its three and half year long probe, it was announced on Friday.

Briefing media persons at Thoothukudi, the Commission's advocate Arul Vadivel Sekar said: "The Commission will submit its report to the Tamil Nadu government within next three months. This was after the 36th sitting of the Commission in which six of the seven people who were summoned appeared before it."

The Commission commenced its probe on September 8 ,2018, and had taken statements from the family members and witnesses of the deceased, injured people, representatives of political parties, advocates, doctors, journalists, fire and rescue service personnel, senior officers of the Police and Revenue department during its sittings. It has marked 1,544 documents as evidence and Sekar said that it would take three months to compile these and hence it would present the report in three months' time to the Tamil Nadu government.

After the DMK government assumed office on May 7, 2021, the Justice Jagadeesan Commission presented its interim report to the Chief Minister on May 14. On the basis of its recommendations, family members of 13 people who died in the police firing on May 22, 2018 and 17 grievously injured people were given government jobs. As many as 93 persons who were arrested in connection with the agitation were given Rs 1 lakh each while Rs 2 lakh was paid to the mother of a person who died while in jail after being arrested in connection with the anti-Sterlite violence.

(IANS)