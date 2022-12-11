New Delhi: The Central Government has notified the appointment of Justice Dipankar Dutta, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Justice Dipankar Datta has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.I extend my best wishes to him", tweeted Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Once he takes oath, the number of judges in the top court will go up to 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, is 34. Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030, in the apex court where the retirement age is 65. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium then headed by Justice U U Lalit (now retired) in September last year.

The Supreme Court collegium led by the then CJI UU Lalit had recommended the elevation of Justice Dutta in the resolution passed on September 26. It is worthwhile to note that the Centre's notification came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court repeatedly criticising the Government for not acting promptly on the collegium recommendations.