New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Tajikistan on Friday notified that Justice Ajay Rastogi participated in the XVII Meeting of Supreme Court Chief Justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. The two-day meeting commenced on August 18 in the country's capital Dushanbe and will be concluded on August 19. This is the 17th such conference.

The meeting is aimed at discussing and devising ways to strengthen the institutions of law and justice in the participating countries with a special focus on international issues like increasing cyber crimes around the world. Measures to enhance judicial understanding and mutual coordination among the member countries is also on the priority list of the discussions to be held in this meeting.

The meeting started with an address from the Chief Justice of Tajikistan -- the host country of the meeting -- Shermukhmad Shohian. Speeches and discussions on the concerned matters by the Chief Justices of other countries shall follow across this two-day meet.

Justice Ajay Rastogi, who reached Tajikistan on Wednesday, was nominated for the meet by CJI NV Ramana to represent India on his behalf. Chief Justices from several other countries like Russia, China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus have marked their presence at the meeting.

Ajay Rastogi is a Supreme Court Judge and was representing India in the meeting. He has also served as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court and Judge of Rajasthan High Court.