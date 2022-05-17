Telangana: A child, from Hanumankonda in Warangal district in Telangana, who lost her palm due to the doctor’s negligence has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16 lakhs by the State Consumers Commission. The victim's family claims that the girl had to get her palm amputated in order to curb a fatal infection, which arose due to a botched cannulation procedure, that took place back in 2003.

The State Consumer Commission, however, recently ruled that the victim must finally be paid adequate compensation with the interest. The doctor and the insurance company will now have to pay the amount at a 7 per cent interest rate.

What happened in 2003?

Soumya (4) who was down with fever was admitted to the Amrita Nursing Home in Hanumakonda in 2003 for medical treatment, however, an improper installation of the injection pipe to provide saline led to the girl's hand to turn swollen and cause her immense pain. Dr G Ramesh who was treating her then, on being informed about the girl's condition, prescribed her some medication and discharged her after two days.

As the swelling and pain of the girl's right hand increased, the parents consulted Doctor Ramesh again, only to be told that the girl needs to be referred to another private hospital. However, since they could not afford private treatment, they contacted Warangal MGM Hospital wherein the girl's pal had to be amputated as it was infected by then.

Meanwhile, Soumya’s father Rameshbabu approached the District Consumer Forum alleging that his daughter had become disabled due to the negligence of the doctor. It was then in 2016, that the doctor and the United Insurance Company decided to pay Rs 16 lakh compensation to the victim's family either jointly or separately.

Later challenging this, Dr G Ramesh and representatives of the insurance company filed separate appeals in the State Consumer Commission. A bench comprising Justices Emmeske Jaiswal, Chairman, Consumer Commission, and members Meenaramanathan and K Rangarao having heard the case over the years directed that the compensation be paid as it was a case of medical negligence. Advocate V Gaurishankara Rao had appeared for the victim's family.