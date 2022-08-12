Jalpaiguri(West Bengal): Justice Abhijit Ganguly of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court sent a couple to Puri to avoid family breakdown following a feud. The judge ordered the couple to visit Puri to prevent the breakup. Along with it, the judge also arranged VIP quota tickets for the couple.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Abhijit Ganguly of Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench ordered that they should make a trip together. “You should visit Puri to resolve family disputes.” But it is not easy to get reserved tickets on trains in a day’s time, so the judge also arranged train tickets in VIP quota, besides a decent hotel accommodation.

The case before the Circuit Bench was a family dispute. The couple has one child, whose education is on the verge of collapse due to the dispute between the couple. Apart from sending the couple for an outing, the judge also ordered the child to start school immediately. According to the judge, they will leave Siliguri on Thursday and reach Kolkata on Friday.

On August 13, they will leave for Puri from Howrah station and will reach Puri the next day. After spending a few days in Puri, the couple will return by train on August 17. One of the lawyers, in this case, Jayjit Chowdhury said, “This judgment is a landmark judgment of Justice Abhijit Ganguly. The judge ordered the couple to go to Puri to prevent the breakup of the family.”

The lawyer also said that the judge not only gave instructions but also made arrangements to get train tickets to Puri in a short span of time. He ordered the couple to stay together after returning from Puri. The case has not yet been settled. The matter has been posted for hearing before the main bench of the Calcutta High Court on September 2.