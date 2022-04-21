Lucknow: Despite strict instructions by the Uttar Pradesh government to put a check on ragging, eve-teasing and other illegal activities on the campuses, a ragging incident reportedly took place at Saraswati Dental College in Lucknow. Three senior students of the college and some others allegedly assaulted a junior student Karan and also snatched his gold chain. After the ragging incident, Karan complained to the college administration, which went unheeded. He then put forward a complaint to the BBD police in Lucknow. Taking cognizance of the matter, the BBD police registered the case against the accused under the relevant Sections of the IPC.

The victim student belongs to Rehal village in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. He is a first-year student enrolled in a dental course and pursuing his education while staying at a college hostel. Karan was being harassed by the accused senior students for the past month. On Tuesday, he was asked to dance to some Awadhi tunes. But, the victim refused to do so. Thereafter, the three seniors assaulted Karan and also snatched his chain, said sources.

Station House Officer of BBD police station, Rupesh Kumar, said, "We received a complaint in this regard. A fight took broke out between seniors and junior students belonging to Saraswati Dental College. Taking cognizance of the matter, a complaint has been lodged against three students and some others whose identity is not known under Sections 147, 323, 504, and 302 of the IPC as well as the Anti-Ragging Act. We are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty."