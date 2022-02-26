Malappuram: Junaid, a native of Chemmad in Malappuram district was a Class 10 dropout and an ordinary coolie worker. Difficult life situations forced him out of the classroom, but the high-flying dreams in his head refused to die down. Junaid by now has made more than 30 remote-operated aeroplanes, all miniatures of the originals.

They speed past on the runway and take off exactly at an angle that the real ones do. Flying, curvatures in trajectory, and even landings are all exactly like the original commercial flights. Junaid controls them with mastery, much to the amusement of ordinary people in the neighbourhood.

Junaid relied upon Youtube and other platforms to learn about the making of such planes. He had many crashes to his credit as he struggled through the initial stages of learning. But those failures only boosted the fighter in Junaid and he finally achieved what he had been dreaming.

Junaid uses thermocol, sun packet sheet, and small motors to build his planes. He claims that all planes in his custody could fly at an altitude of 500 meters and above. When he handles the remote, Junaid says he is also experiencing what a pilot would experience while flying a plane sitting in the cockpit.

Junaid's ultimate aim is to build an aircraft that can carry one person to fly it.

