Junagadh (Gujarat): A woman was killed in a road accident in Junagadh district of Gujarat last Saturday. But when police scanned the CCTV camera footage, they stumbled upon a startling fact. The accused deliberately killed the woman because the victim knew about his affair with another woman.

Police sources said that sensing that the elderly woman would one day reveal his 'secrets' to society, the accused Adil Khan Pathan hatched a plot to kill her and tried to give the impression of a road accident. But the game plan of the accused turned awry and his gruesome act was captured on CCTV footage.

The woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Junagadh's Sukhnath Chowk locality last Saturday. The deceased was a resident of Hanumangarhi in Junagadh. The brother of the deceased, Rafiq Chauhan, filed a complaint with the police station concerned stating that his sister was killed with an intention of murder. "Rafiq also appealed to police that the footage of CCTV camera should be scanned for finding out the truth," police sources said.

After registering the complaint, the police began an investigation. On Wednesday, the findings of the accident case took a new turn. The killer's entire game plan was captured on CCTV camera. The driver of the vehicle deliberately crushed the woman to kill her.

"After the incident, accused Adil Khan Pathan was on the run. Finally, police arrested him near a guesthouse at Una. The accused has accepted his crime during interrogation," said a police officer.