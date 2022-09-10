Idukki (Kerala): No one would believe that a pumpkin costs Rs 47,000. But we believe this when having a glimpse at the jumbo pumpkin weighing more than five kg, which was sold for Rs 47,000 in a public auction held in Chemmannar, a migrant village in the hilly region of Idukki. The bidding at the pumpkin auction had made the Onam celebration more exciting in Chemmannar this year. This is the first time that the pumpkin grown in the fertile soil of this place had made history in the Onam season.

The auction kicked off huge excitement among the local people and this led to its price soaring to nearly a half lakh rupees. The more interesting part of this whole auction is that someone gave this pumpkin to the organisers for free. It finally fetched an unbelievable Rs 47,000. Now the talk of the area is luck will smile on the ones, who bagged the jumbo pumpkin in the auction.