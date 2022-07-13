Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a joint front of several political parties in Kashmir, Wednesday said that July 13 observed as Martyrs Day in Kashmir, is a historic event that cannot be erased.

In a statement, PAGD spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that on July 13, 1931, 22 brave souls "protesting against the tyranny of the autocracy were martyred." "This historic event had shaken the foundations of the then oppressive power structure. This unprecedented incident proved to be a milestone in the long road of the people’s struggle for justice. Thus it marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir," the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Martyr's Day was officially marked as a holiday to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris, who were shot dead by soldiers of the last Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir in 1931 during a protest against the sentencing of Abdul Qadeer Khan, believed to be a resident of the Swat region, now in Pakistan.

Following the reorganisation of J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the UT administration cancelled the holiday from the official calendar doing away with the traditional practice of observing the day at the government level and showering flowers on the graves of the martyrs. The PAGD quoted Kashmiri writer Prem Nath Bazaz referring to the day. "No longer looked down upon themselves as born bondmen and they began to walk erect with their heads raised and refused to be easily bullied by an official or an outsider," the statement quoted Bazaz saying.

It added: "The uprising against the tyranny and autocratic ruler laid a strong edifice for unifying the people, rising above narrow considerations that finally culminated in initiating a process of their empowerment. The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs led to the dawning of new in the region." Pointing out the current situation in Kashmir, the PAGD said people cannot be silenced for long.

"Despite brazen assault on legitimate constitutional rights and suppression of civil liberties, democratic rights, curbing the media, indiscriminate arrests of political activists and youth under draconian laws like UAPA, PSA, people can not be silenced for long. The economy of the region is worsening, despite tall promises of development, investment, and job creation.

The fact remains that the erstwhile state of J&K lags far behind. Instead of creating new job opportunities, daily wagers, contractual employees, casual labourers, scheme workers and others are either not getting their wages regularly or are being altogether denied their dues," the statement added.

"PAGD appeals to all the sections of our population, communities, and regions to close their ranks and unitedly raise their voice for a better future and dignified life. A united voice remains the only option i.e the real tribute to these great martyrs," it said.