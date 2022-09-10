Puducherry: Chief Justice of India U U Lalit has said there would be a greater number of women adorning judiciary in the near future. Addressing the valediction of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dr B R Ambedkar Government Law College here on Saturday, the Chief Justice of India referred to the appeal of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan earlier in her address during the celebrations that women should come forward in large numbers to legal studies and also sought more women judges.

The Chief Justice of India said that already in five States, including Orissa, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, the number of women at the induction-level in the judiciary was larger. He suggested that law colleges include the subject of 'adjudication' which would help young lawyers turning out of the institutions to nurture their talent.

The subject of adjudication has been included in some of the national law universities, he said. Justice Lalit released a souvenir on the occasion. Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, an alumnus of the law college here, said the territorial administration was going ahead with its initiative to establish a law university near the law college near Periya Kalapet.

He made out a strong case for a Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry. Rangasamy said the Puducherry government was providing a monthly assistance of Rs 9,000 to young lawyers in their nascent stage of practice. He pleaded for posting of judges in Madras High Court from out of the lawyers in Puducherry. Among those who spoke included the Judges of the Supreme Court V Ramasubramanian and M M Sundresh, and judge of Madras High Court T Raja. (PTI)