Mumbai: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the judiciary and the executive will have to work like a team to achieve the objective of developed India by 2047. Rijiju was speaking at an event here on Saturday to felicitate Chief Justice of India U U Lalit. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for making India a developed nation by 2047.

Rijiju said, "Our prime minister wants India to become a developed nation by 2047. To achieve this objective, judiciary and executive will have to work like a team."

Meanwhile, on Lalit's short tenure as CJI, Rijiju in a lighter vein said, "Even I wish CJI Lalit had a longer tenure, but short or long, I only hope there isn't much tension caused to the government."

CJI Lalit will be retiring in November this year after a 74-day tenure. Rijiju said he always believes in team work, and to strengthen the judiciary and the hands of the CJI he would give his full contribution as law minister. "I will ensure full cooperation from the government's side," he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was also present on the occasion, said it was a proud moment for the state as its "son" became the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Lalit said he was humbled, overwhelmed and touched by the felicitation. "My whole journey, starting from my entry into law college till today, has flashed in front of my eyes now," he said. CJI Lalit said he comes from a family of lawyers and that he is perhaps the only judge whose earlier generation (his father) is still practising law while his younger generation (his son) is also in the same profession. (PTI)