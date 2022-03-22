Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chief Judicial Magistrate's court at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has extended the judicial remand of Kalicharan Maharaj for seven more days. Kalicharan Maharaj has been behind bars for the past more than two and a half months at Raipur Central Prisons. The incarcerated Seer is cooling his heels since December 31, 2021 at Raipur jail for making disparaging remarks against Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi at a Dharma Sansad.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Bhupendra Kumar Vasnikar, after hearing the case, extended his judicial remand for seven more days. Now, the matter will come up for hearing on March 28. At that time, the police will also submit the challan before the court. The police was supposed to hand over challan to the court today itself, but due to some reason it didn't materialize.

An FIR had been lodged under Sections 505 (2) and 294 of the IPC against Kalicharan Maharaj for making an objectionable comment against Mahatma Gandhi during the Dharma Sansad at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Kalicharan Maharaj had blamed Father of the Nation for the partition of the country and thanked Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse for 'eliminating' him.

The FIR had been registered on the basis of complaint filed by Congress leader and chairman of Raipur Municipal Corporation Pramod Dubey, at Tikrapara police station, under non-bailable Sections 505 (2) and 294 of the IPC.