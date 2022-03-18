New Delhi: A day after Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia at the International Court of Justice, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that judges at the ICJ vote in their capacity. With Russia leaving no stone unturned to invade Ukraine, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Russia should suspend its military operations in Ukraine immediately.

When asked about the vote at ICJ, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press briefing in New Delhi told reporters, "They are (there) in individual capacities and they vote on the merits of that. Not appropriate to comment on how judges in the ICJ vote.” “He (Justice Bhandari) happens to be an Indian national who is a member in his capacity on the ICJ. I am not going to comment on how judges vote on issues that come to the ICJ, spokesperson Bagchi reiterated.

The ICJ in its judgement said, "By thirteen votes to two, the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine." "Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve", it added.

It is pertinent to note that the court order was supported by 13 judges, while two voted against it — Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian from Russia and Judge Xue Hanqin from China. India’s judge, Dalveer Bhandari, voted against Russia.

