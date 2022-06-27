Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Nampally court on Monday granted permission for the collection of DNA samples of the accused allegedly involved in gang-rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on May 28. The police will collect the samples of the six accused and send them to a forensic lab soon. A team of officers has already collected evidence from the vehicle where police said the rape took place.

Also read: Hyderabad gang-rape case: Four of five accused arrested

Police arrested a total of six accused in connection with the gang rape, a few days after the incident on May 28. One accused Saduddin is aged 18 while the other five accused are minors. Accused Saduddin is currently a remand prisoner in Chanchalguda jail. The other five minors are in a juvenile home in Saidabad. Police are leaving no stone unturned to nail the perpetrators.