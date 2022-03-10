Hyderabad: A celebratory mood overtook BJP workers in Uttarakhand on Wednesday afternoon, with the party leading in 42 seats out of 70 in the assembly elections.

As results continued, BJP state leaders were seen sitting in anticipation, which changed eventually to jubilation, with workers and leaders seen dancing at the party headquarters in Dehradun.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijaybargiya, meanwhile, spoke to the media from the state, saying the party was confident of its success in Uttarakhand.

"We knew that we were going to form the government by an absolute majority. Modi Ji has fulfilled the promises he made to the people here. In very little time, Pushkar Singh Dhami has also formed an image of himself, so overall, there has been development," Vijaybargiya said.

"PM Modi's efforts, his special love towards Uttarakhand is visible through development. The way Pushkar (Singh Dhami) ji has gotten to the people and learned about their problems is also commendable," he further said.

Significantly, even though BJP is leading in the state, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently trailing by more than 2,000 votes from the Khatima constituency.