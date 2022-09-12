Kota (Rajasthan): Mayank Motwani is jubilant after securing the All India fifth rank in JEE Advanced examination. He was preparing for the engineering entrance exam for the past three years from a coaching institute at Kota in Rajasthan. Jubilant Mayank while speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "Faculty of the coaching institute gave him much-needed support while I was preparing for the engineering entrance exam. They helped me in clearing my doubts and preparing well." "Besides, my brother Jayesh Motwani, who is an IITian, also played an important role while I was preparing for the JEE Advanced exam. My brother is a good planner compared to me and his guidance helped me a lot to achieve success in the exam."

Mayank further said, "The faculty as well as other staff of the coaching institute, encouraged and gave me a morale boost. Besides, teachers provided me tips to achieve a breakthrough in viva." Giving tips to those JEE aspirants, who could not make it to the IIT, he said, "Such candidates should not get demotivated. If they have faith and confidence, then, surely, none can stop them from achieving success in their life." Speaking about securing the fifth rank, Mayank, said, "I was expecting the first position. Even then the fifth rank is good. Teachers and parents also motivated me. Whenever I felt low, they came forward to boost my morale."