Agartala: BJP National President JP Nadda's visit to Tripura on January 10 has been postponed due to the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases. He was supposed to attend organizational meetings ahead of the Tripura Legislative Assembly election.

An official statement on Saturday said that "BJP All-India president JP Nadda was scheduled to visit Tripura on January 10. He was also scheduled to attend a meeting of the state BJP on January 11. But in view of the situation that has arisen, the itinerary has been postponed for the time being. At the same time, a stay order has been issued in preparation for all the activities including the meeting of the provincial executive."

State BJP said the Covid cases are increasing across the country. At the same time, panic is growing with the new variant of Omicron. "Tripura is safe and prepared to face any adverse situation. But the Pradesh committee of the BJP thinks the matter should not be underestimated," the statement stated.

“The BJP Pradesh leadership held an important meeting yesterday to discuss the situation and review in detail. In consultation with the central leadership, Tripura, like many other states, has decided to suspend all party activities for the next 15 days”, the statement adds.

“After 15 days, the overall situation will be reviewed and the next decision will be made taken accordingly. However, during this period, the activities of the party will continue and the party workers will be ready to tackle any kind of situation,” the statement added.