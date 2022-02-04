Jalaun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, made a serious allegation of harboring terrorism against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Nadda, who held two election rallies in Orai and Koch Nagar in the district, said the word 'Goonda' (thug) was too mild for the SP, and that they supported and encouraged terrorism.

"Calling the Samajwadi Party the word 'goonda' would be too light. This party is not a well-wisher of goons but of terrorists and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is doing the job of raising them", Nadda said, adding that "Samajwadi Party are standing with those who betray the country".

"In 2007, terrorists had carried out a serial blast at Gholkar Chowk in Gorakhpur, in which two terrorists from Azamgarh and Jaunpur were involved. To save both of them, Akhilesh Yadav even withdrew the case. But, taking cognizance of this case of Akhilesh Yadav, the High Court had dismissed it and these terrorists were sentenced to life imprisonment", the BJP president also noted.

Hailing the Yogi Adityanath government, he said that no riots had occurred Uttar Pradesh in the last five years.

"300 riots took place during Akhilesh Yadav's government, whereas under the Yogi government there was no riot anywhere in the last five years", Nadda stated.

The BJP president also noted that the government had provided houses to 42 lakh families, and that water supply was being provided to 3.8 crore houses at the cost Rs 60,000 crore.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, took a dig at the SP on Friday, saying "those who steal hats will not be able to provide bread (for the people)", as a reference to the lack of development under previous Samajwadi Party rule.

In Thakur's presence, several former SP, Congress and BSP leaders joined the BJP, including the sister-in-law of former Congress MP Rajiv Shukla.