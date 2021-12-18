Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda said that the huge crowds at BJP's rallies in the state shows that the party will retain power in Uttarakhand.

Nadda, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, said that the people have supported the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double engine government in the state.

"Seeing this huge crowd from the very beginning, it seems that the people of Uttarakhand have supported the work of Modi ji and the double engine government in the state. The people are happy with the work of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami," said Nadda.

JP Nadda interview: BJP will retain power in Uttrakhand

The BJP president said that the situation in the state was "encouraging" for the BJP adding that the people of Uttarakhand are with his party.

"I have travelled all over Uttarakhand. I think people are with BJP. In fact, work has been done for the entire society with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas," added Nadda.

As for the development work done by the BJP government in the state, Nadda said, "Uttarakhand is writing a new story of development. Everyone has contributed to the development in their own way. That's why people are ready to bless the BJP in the elections again."

Also Read: JP Nadda to flag off first phase of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' on December 18