New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president J.P. Nadda has appointed Rituraj Sinha from Bihar as a new national secretary of the saffron party on Sunday. Rituraj will take charge with immediate effect.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rituraj was entrusted with an important responsibility in the team of the then party president Amit Shah. He was also included in the eight-member committee headed by the late Arun Jaitley for the promotion of the party. Rituraj served as the convenor of BJP's manifesto committee for the Bihar assembly elections held last year.

As the former Bihar BJP secretary belongs to the Kayasth community, the party is trying to polarise the votes of the upper caste by appointing him as the national secretary.

The leader who is a son of BJP's founding member and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, is also having good connect with young voters and had played a crucial role in the party previously.