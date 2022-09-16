Ghaziabad: A journalist from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad working in a magazine run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) allegedly received death threats after which the police registered a case. The journalist hailing from the Vasundhara area of ​​Indirapuram Police Station area of ​​Ghaziabad said he received a message through WhatsApp threatening to behead him over his writing in the RSS magazine.

Similar calls and SMSs also threatened to behead him, he said. The nature of the journalist's writing in the magazine was not immediately known. Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the journalist and said they will investigate the matter and arrest the accused soon, Sub-Divisional Officer Abhay Mishra informed.

Pertinently, there have been similar cases of threats to people supporting the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks about the Prophet of Islam. BJP leader Pankaj Tyagi and a doctor from Ghaziabad are among those who had allegedly received such threats.