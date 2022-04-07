Sidhi (MP): A group of eight men, including a journalist, were detained and stripped down to their underwear in a police station in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The photos of the nearly-nude men huddled together in front of a police official have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred on April 2 when a local YouTube journalist Kanishk Tiwari along with some theatre artists reached the Kotwali police station. The theatre artists were protesting the arrest of their colleague Neeraj Kunder who had been arrested for making alleged indecent remarks against BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla Shukla on social media.

As the journalist started covering the protest, the police detained the protestors as well as the journalist and made them remove their clothes. The eight, as per reports were kept in lock-up for 18 hours during which they were thrashed and made fun of. Police, calling them miscreants, arrested them under IPC section 151 and put them in preventive detention. The eight were released on bail a day later (April 3).

Tiwari, who runs the YouTube channel 'mpsandeshnews24', was quoted saying in a report that in charge of the police station, Abhishek Singh Parihar had threatened to parade them naked in the city if they reported against the MLA. Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Srivastava avoided any comments on the issue.

