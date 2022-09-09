New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in October 2020 while he was proceeding towards Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped. The Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the bail plea filed by Siddique Kappan in the Supreme Court. It may be recalled that Kappan was booked by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) alleging that he has close links with the extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks. The bench imposed certain conditions on him, including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday. Granting Kappan bail, the bench of CJI and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha said every person has the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Opposing the bail plea, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, said Kappan was part of a conspiracy by the Popular Front of India (PFI) to incite riots. Jethmalani said PFI made a bid to use the Hathras incident as a tool to foment unrest. However, the bench turned down the same. When Jethmalani maintained that Kappan had gone to Hathras to incite riots, CJI Lalit specifically asked which of the material relied upon by the prosecution proved the same. "Please show the document, which proves that he was involved in the riots," CJI Lalit said.

"See every person has the right to expression. He is only saying that there is something wrong so just let's raise a voice. Will that be a crime in law?," said CJI.

"There are protests....sometimes these are necessary to highlight...till now you have not shown anything," said Justice Ravindra Bhatt.

Kappan was directed to stay in Delhi for six weeks and report to the police station in Jangpura. After six weeks, he will be at liberty to go back to Kerala and similarly mark his attendance at a local police station every Monday, the court directed. Kappan was also granted liberty to apply for bail in the proceedings initiated against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002.

The bail conditions set by the court will stand relaxed to the extent Kappan is required to avail the relief of bail in the PMLA case, the Court added. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Haris Beeran appeared for Kappan. Kappan, who has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), moved the top court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court, which rejected his bail on August 2. (With agency inputs)