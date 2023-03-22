Raipur: Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Journalist Protection Bill. It was passed during the Budget session. Under the new law, now journalists of the state will get protection from coercion, unlawful detention, the implication in false cases and others.

Describing the passage of the Bill as historic, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "It was a historic day for the state as well as Chhattisgarh. It was also a memorable day for the journalists of the state. Journalists of print and electronic media always face professional hazards while reporting from the field. They (journalists) also put their life at risk while reporting from the hostile region of the state. They always remain vulnerable to attacks by anti-social elements for their write-ups or articles. Hence, the new law will provide a legal shield to journalists."

"The Journalist Protection Act 2023 will provide safety and security to those journalists also who are working in newsrooms and offices. It is applicable to scribes working in news portals also. A committee has also been set up to listen to the grievances of the journalists, if any. Journalists working in the state will be included in the committee as members also. The new law will safeguard journalists from harassment by the administrative officials also," the Chief Minister added.

Although, earlier the opposition was backing the Bill but when the time came to hold a debate in the House they preferred to abstain from holding discussions on the new Bill for journalists. It was unfortunate that the opposition did not take part in the debate when the Bill was tabled on the floor of the House for its passage, the CM said.