Balasore(Odisha): A journalist arrested by Nilagiri police in Balasore district of Odisha accused of assaulting a home guard was found with his leg chained to the hospital bed where he was admitted for treatment following his arrest on Thursday. The journalist was arrested by the police on charges of allegedly beating up and abusing home guard Niranjan Rana on April 5. A case was registered against him under IPC sections 341, 323, 294, 506, 353, 186, 189, and 323 of the IPC. He was also asked to appear at the police station.

As soon as Lokanath Dalei, the journalist reached the police station, his mobile phone was snatched and he was reportedly roughed up until he collapsed. After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where police kept a watch over him and even chained his leg to the hospital bed, this created a huge outrage.

Netizens have termed this incident 'barbaric' and strongly condemned that stringent action should be taken against those police officers. The Nilagiri police had arrested the journalist following a complaint by a home guard, who was allegedly thrashed by the journalist on Wednesday. However, the health condition of the accused deteriorated after which he was admitted to the Balasore DHH.

However, he was being treated on the hospital bed with his leg chained. The journo was unchained on Thursday following protests by his family members and friends. Various political and non-political organisations across Balasore district demanded action against police officers of Nilagiri for meting out inhuman treatment to the journalist after he was admitted to the hospital.

In a series of tweets by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said, "The general public has confidence in the police administration. In order to maintain this confidence, high-ranking officials should investigate properly and take firm action against those involved in such acts." Pradhan tweeted, "In a democracy, dissenting opinions have to be respected. But, beating a journalist like a professional criminal is not acceptable in a healthy society." Pradhan also tweeted, "The media is the fourth pillar of democracy. In Odisha, it has not been good for the state to harass journalists in Malkangiri in the past few days or to repeatedly attack journalists in Jajpur, Pipili and many other places during elections."