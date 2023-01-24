Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In the wake of Joshimath land sinking, different sections of people in Uttarakhand are apprehensive that disasters might strike pilgrim centres including Badrinath in Devbhoomi (land of gods). Foretellers and priests recalled how sages like Adi Shankaryacharya had predicted centuries ago that Badrinath main shrine would meet with a calamity eventually.

People in the State especially devotees believe that gods and goddesses dwell in the Uttarakhand region but, recently, the fears of landslides, floods and widespread devastation are continuing to haunt them.

Priests of noted temples are afraid that the age old shrines might face the risk of closure due to natural calamities. Kalu Maharaj, a priest of Bhavishya Badri shrine located in the vicinity of main Badrinath temple, said, "There is a rock formation on which different gods and goddesses are manifesting since time immemorial. Is is a gods' abode. Miracles are happening at Bhavishya Badri Vishal. After disaster struck the Kedarnath shrine, appearances of gods became more prominent on the rock."

Local people said that the place has some mystical ambience. "So many unexplained happenings were taking at this place. So, the place definitely will be a Bhavishya Badri," a devotee said. Recalling the observations of the past Acharyas, Santosh Khanduri, a religious leader, said, "Around five thousand years ago, Adi Guru Shankaracharya had predicted that everything will change at the present shrine of Badrinath Dham. Some calamity will strike the region. People will have glimpses of Lord at Bhavishya Badri Dham at the new place."

D P Doval, a glacier scientist, said, "Lots of activities have been taking place in the Himalayan region. The rocks in the region are physiologically active. Debris is moving upwards. Besides the Himalayas are moving in the northward direction."