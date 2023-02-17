Hyderabad: In a joint operation by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, terrorist Mohammad Abdul Kaleem alias Arshad Khan (39) was arrested for plotting a terror attack in Hyderabad during Dussehra in 2022. Following the arrest, the accused was sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

According to the officials, Kaleem delivered the hawala money from Pakistan to self-motivated terrorists Abdul Jahed alias Motu (39), Mohammad Samiuddin alias Sami (39), and Maz Hasan Farooq alias Maz (29), who were assigned to carry out the blasts. Jahed had received a total of Rs 40 lakh with which he bought a two-wheeler for Rs 15 lakh. Upon his arrest, police seized the remaining Rs 20 lakh from his possession.

The joint team of SIT and CCS police were monitoring Kaleem's movement for a few days before arresting him. A search operation is underway to nab other suspected terrorists with links to this case. The said self-motivated terrorists were arrested on October 2, 2022. Four Chinese grenades were seized from their possession.

The prime accused, Abdul Jahed, was arrested in the 2005 Taskforce office bombing case and was later released on August 2, 2017. After his release, he again got in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists and started conspiring the Hyderabad terror attack. He contacted Kaleem through encrypted messaging apps and assigned him the responsibility to deliver the hawala money from Pakistan to carry out blasts in Hyderabad.