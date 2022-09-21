Pithoragarh: The pilgrims were on their way to Mount Kailash when they were stuck near Dharchula due to inclement weather conditions. SDRF personnel was successful in rescuing 42 pilgrims, on Tuesday night, stranded at Bundi three kilometers away from Dharchula, said police sources.

The pilgrims were on their way to Mount Kailash when bad weather conditions forced them to halt their onward journey. The information about the stranded pilgrims was passed on to SDRF. The SDRF team in close coordination with district police and NDRF rescued all 42 pilgrims and brought them to Dharchula via Narayan Ashram.

The rescue team led by SI Devendra Kumar successfully brought stranded pilgrims to Dharchula. The pilgrims expressed gratitude to SDRF, NDRF, and police personnel for bringing them back safely to Dharchula.