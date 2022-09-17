Joint parties of Baramulla Police & Army seizes AK74 and ammunition
Published on: 9 hours ago
Joint parties of Baramulla Police & Army seizes AK74 and ammunition
Published on: 9 hours ago
Baramulla (Jammu & Kashmir): Joint parties of Baramulla Police & Army launched a search operation on Saturday near Hathlanga, Uri including Hathlanga nallah. Recovery of 1 AK-47 Rifle, 1 AK Magazine & 28 rounds of AK 47 ammo made. A case under the Indian Arms Act was filed in Uri PS.
further probe underway: Police
Loading...