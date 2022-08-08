New Delhi: Special forces of India carried out a joint military exercise 'Ex Vajra Prahar 2022' with US Special forces at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh to enhance interoperability between the two sides, said a defense ministry statement today.

In the 13th edition, the US contingent was represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) and Special Tactics Squadron (STS) of US Special Forces, and the Indian Army contingent is formed by drawing Special Forces personnel under the aegis of SFTS, added the statement.

The Vajra Prahar series of joint exercises aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics as also to improve inter-operability between the Special Forces of both Nations. This annual exercise is hosted alternatively between India and the United States. The 12th edition was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mcchord, Washington (USA) in October 2021.

During the course of the next 21 days, teams of both armies would jointly train, plan and execute a series of Special Operations, Counter Terrorist Operations, and Air Borne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain. This effort is a significant step in strengthening the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both nations as well as improving bilateral defense cooperation between India and the USA.