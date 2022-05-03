Jaipur: Clashes between two communities over hoisting and removing flags in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have led to a curfew being imposed in the city until May 4 at midnight. The administration has suspended internet service in the Jodhpur district till further orders.

Clashes broke out between two communities in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur city over the installation of flags and banners late on Monday night. Trouble started on Monday night when some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. Members of the related community objected to the move and clashes erupted. Stone pelting ensued between the two communities. During the clash, which took place on the eve of Eid, the mob uprooted loudspeakers that were installed in the area for Eid prayers. Several people were injured in the incident. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the gathering. Describing the incident as "unfortunate" Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the administration has been instructed to main law and order. The district administration on Tuesday suspended internet service in Jodhpur district till further orders as a precautionary measure. The order was issued by District Collector Himanshu Gupta. All 2G/3G/4G/Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district, read the order. A large police contingent was deployed in sensitive areas of the city in view of the special Eid prayers at Eidgah on Tuesday morning. Mufti Azam Rajasthan Sher Mohammad has appealed to the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the mosques nearby. According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today. Fresh violence broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday as two groups pelted stones at each other in Jodhpur. Stones were pelted at police also leading to five policemen getting injured. Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas of Jodhpur city including Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar, and Sardarpura until May 4 midnight. Gehlot held a high-level review meeting regarding the violence and issued instructions to government officials.