Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Amid heavy police presence all across the district, 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to Jodhpur violence, informed police official on Tuesday. "Curfew is being strictly enforced in the district. Higher-level officers have been deployed here. Every small incident occurring in the district is being monitored. A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with incidents that have occurred in Jodhpur," said Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Satish Poonia has requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to initiate an investigation into the incidents related to violence in Jodhpur and also pass necessary instructions to state the government to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state. "I humbly request you (Governor) that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Poonia requests Governor through a letter in Hindi.

He also urged the Governor to take strict action against the accused. Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob. This followed the tense atmosphere that prevailed in the district on Monday after stone-pelting incidents between two groups over the raising of different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissionerate has issued a partially amended order which says that students appearing in various school examinations, competitive examinations, teachers and staff engaged in examination work will be allowed to move during the curfew. Medical emergency services, medical staff, bank employees, officials related to judicial services, employees, journalists and media persons would require to show identity cards or documents.

If necessary in special circumstances, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police would be able to grant permission to go out in the curfew. Rest of the orders will remain the same. ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria told that strict adherence to curfew in Jodhpur is being maintained. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the district and every incident -- small or big -- is being closely monitored, he added.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the police and the administration to identify the anti-social elements responsible for the incidents that disturb communal harmony and brotherhood, and take stern action against them. He termed the incident in Jodhpur unfortunate. Addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, he said that a criminal, irrespective of religion, caste or class, must not be spared if found to be involved in criminal activities and appealed to the general public to maintain peace.

