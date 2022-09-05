Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The handicraft industry in Jodhpur came into existence in Jodhpur 50 decades ago when Lalji Handicraft was set up in 1970. Lalji Handicraft began making artefacts from hurricane lamps when some foreigners visiting Jodhpur showed interest in it and purchased some of them. Earlier, Lalji had a shop dealing in scrap. When tourists from abroad showed their fascination for hurricane lamps made of scrap items, which was enough hint for Lalji to delve into the handicraft industry. Thereafter, there was no looking back.

Later, several people earlier in other professions or businesses found the handicraft industry to be lucrative enough to make money out of it. Many businessmen from Jodhpur joined the industry later. Ajay Sharma, who is the executive member of the Jodhpur Handicraft Exporters' Association, shedding a light on the journey of the handicraft industry in the city, said, "Now, the industry has grown to such a level that the city has at least 725 exporters on its rolls. Besides, 7,000 to 8,000 ancillary units working for these large exporting houses.

At least eight to ten lakh people are associated with the industry directly or indirectly to eke out their livelihood. Foreigners visiting Jodhpur are always attracted to Jodhpur's handicrafts made from scrap materials. After the formation of the Jodhpur Exporters' Association during the 90s, the real picture of the growth of this industry came to limilight.