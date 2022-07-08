Jodhpur: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang continues to threaten people and the gang member says, 'we will kill you like we killed Sidhu Moosewala', said a contractor, Bhairu Singh Bhati who received threat calls three days ago. He belongs to Bap Police Station area of ​​the district and is also an acting sarpanch. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasir Khan.

Also read: Salman Khan's advocate Hastimal Saraswat gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

According to the Bap police station sources, "Bhati has been receiving calls from an international number and demanding Rs 50 lakhs and also to withdraw the complaint against Ashok Bishnoi, who had a quarrel with him last week. The person identified himself as Rohit Godara, a member of the Bishnoi gang."

"The caller Rohit Godara claims that he belongs to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and warned of coming to my house to kill ala Moosewala. They are not afraid of the police. If I have to stay alive, I have to do what they are saying," said worried Bhati. The police are probing the incident for further information.