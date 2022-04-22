Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the organization behind the UPI technology that allows hundreds of millions of users to transfer money instantly with the use of phone numbers, will recruit more than 250 Graduate Engineering Trainees (GETs) from across the country and also offer them an option to learn deep technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning while they are working with the NPCI.

As part of this recruitment drive, NPCI will be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ program for the graduate engineering trainees to pursue post graduate certification in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning or Blockchain from a reputed institution. These trainee engineers will get the opportunity to pursue one year PG programs in addition to the salary package being offered to them.

Chance to work on UPI, RuPay, FASTag technology

Through this placement drive, NPCI aims to attract quality talent. The newly joined trainee engineers will be placed at NPCI’s world-class office facilities in key metro cities across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on live projects where they will get a chance to work on top-notch products like Unified Payment Interface (UPI), RuPay, and FASTag that are used by millions of Indians every day.

These trainee engineers will become part of a peer group consisting of India’s best minds in the technology sector as they will work with a strong technology team of more than 500 domain specialists. These trainee engineers will be the key drivers of innovation who can help NPCI realize the vision of ‘Digital payments for all’. This initiative aims to leverage the powerful combination of education and technology to upgrade retail payments, widen the audience reach, and build greater efficiency for a hassle-free, financially independent India.

High impact career opportunities for young innovators

GETs will be the key drivers of innovation, to ensure finance and digital payment systems reach everyone through the click of a button. Nishith Chaturvedi, Chief of Human Resource and Administration of NPCI, says that the organization wishes to create high impact career opportunities for young innovators to contribute towards developing breakthrough technology in the payments space.

“We will continue to work with India’s tech-savvy brains and develop revolutionary offerings to create a delightful and seamless payment experience for millions of Indians,” Chaturvedi told ETV Bharat. Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Chief Market Innovation of NPCI says we are expanding our teams to serve more customers and we are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively take India’s digital payment ecosystem to the next level.

“We believe that fostering and upskilling young talent is a stepping stone towards creating a ‘truly digital’ payments ecosystem in India,” Kanvaty added. Applications for the National Payment Corporation of India’s graduate engineering trainees are open and will close on April 28. Engineering graduates from the 2021 and 2022 batches can apply through the careers page on the NPCI website.