New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) took out a protest march on Wednesday, demonstrating against the molestation of a PhD student on January 18. A case was registered by the Delhi Police on Tuesday regarding the same.

The incident occurred on an intervening night between January 18 and 19, when the student was approached by the accused on a bike from within the campus. The rider, however, fled once the student raised an alarm.

JNUSU takes out protest march over PhD student molestation

A case was filed by the police under various sections of the IPC on Tuesday after they were informed about the incident.

The JNUSU took out a protest march on Wednesday to the Vasant Kunj Police station but were stopped by Delhi Police officials who prevented them from stepping outside the university campus.

A large police force was deployed to stop the protestors from moving out, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) as well as the Delhi Police DCP.

The demonstrators have given the police two days' time to arrest the accused, failing which they have warned of further protests.

The issue has raised a question of security inside the campus. The JNU administration, significantly, is yet to provide a statement on the incident.

