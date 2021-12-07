New Delhi: A protest march was carried out by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) inside the campus demanding reconstruction of the demolished Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The protest march was staged on Monday night to mark the demolition anniversary of the mosque.

Kicking off a row, Siddharth Yadav, Delhi State Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), condemned the incident.

ABVP condemns the incident

Siddharth Yadav said, "These are people who don't even have an existence today. These people can't bring any positive change in society. By doing such protests they just want to be in the headlines and this is the only way they can mark their presence. Now the country is moving forward with the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and rejects people who have such mentality."

JNUSU vice president Saket Moon made a speech after a protest march that started from Ganga Dhaba and ended at the Chandrabhaga Hostel around 8.30pm. Students holding placards raised slogans like "Nahi Sahenge Hashimpura, Nahi Sahenge Dadri, Phir Banao, Phir Banao Babri."

Several videos have also surfaced from within the campus wherein scores of students are seen raising controversial slogans against the BJP, RSS, and the Modi government.

Earlier, on December 4, it was reported that JNUSU had screened the documentary titled ‘Ram ke Naam’ at the campus despite the administration's orders against it. In the order, the administration has said, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that a group of students has in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary movie ‘Raam Ke Naam’ scheduled for tonight at 9.30pm at Teflas.

"No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration. This is to emphasize that such an authorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the University Campus.” JNU Registrar Ravikesh had issued the orders.

