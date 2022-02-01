New Delhi: Prof M. Jagdish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday welcomed the central government's decision to establish a digital university. Earlier in the day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2022 announced the formation of a digital university to provide access to world-class education to Indian students.

"The digital university that the Centre plans to set up will be based on a networked 'hub and spoke' model. The hub and spoke model refers to a distribution method in which everything originates at a hub and then travels to smaller locations, spokes for final consumption," Prof Kumar said.

"In this case, the hub refers to the country’s best public universities and institutions and the spokes are each individual student who will consume knowledge generated by the hubs at home via the digital medium. The digital university will have programs in different Indian languages and also can be linked with the best universities across the globe," he said.

Professor Jagdish Kumar also mentioned that as the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, there could not have been a better time to announce a digital university.

