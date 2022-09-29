New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Wednesday, issued notification for admission in various undergraduate courses based on marks obtained in Central Universities Common Entrance Test. Candidates who took the recently held Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) and opted for JNU will be eligible for admission in different UG courses run by the university.

The registration process for taking admission to undergraduate courses at JNU commenced on Wednesday. The admission seekers will have to visit the official website of the university to fill the registration form for admission in different UG courses. The candidates will have to click on the link related to various UG programs on the registration portal on the JNU. Then the aspirants will have to fill the application number as well as marks scored in the CUET. To login to the portal, while filling the registration form, the candidate can use his or her date of birth as a password.

Jagdish Singh, Deputy Registrar, of the university said, "The notification for filling the JNU online admission form for UG and COP programs for the session 2022-23 has been issued. The forms will be filled by only those candidates who opted for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while taking the Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2022. The last date for filling the online forms will be 11.50 pm on October 12. The merit list will be released on October 17, 22, and 27 respectively."