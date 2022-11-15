Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Tuesday said it has signed a concession agreement with JM Baxi Ports and Logistics for the upgradation of shallow water berth and coastal berth terminals at its facility under the PPP mode.

A subsidiary of JM Baxi Group, the company bagged the public-private partnership (PPP) mandate to operate the shallow water and coastal berths at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority last month. Under the Concession Agreement, signed between JNPA and JM Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd, the SWB and CB terminals will be upgraded and managed by an SPV --Nhava Sheva Distribution Terminal Private Limited -- formed by JM Baxi group, it said.

"SWB and CB will now be a PPP terminal, the successful bidder being JM Baxi group. The concessionaire has to upgrade, equip, operate, maintain and transfer this terminal at the end of the concession period of 30 years," said JNPA Chairman Sanjay Sethi. The terminal will be developed in one single phase of three years, he said, adding that the JNPA will continue to develop and provide support to infrastructure facilities.

The 4 million metric tons per annum capacity shallow water berth has a length of 445 metres, of which 125 metres have been developed as Ro-Ro Terminal. SWB is a multi-cargo terminal capable of handling container, cement, general cargo and liquid cargo vessels both -- foreign and coastal -- and can accommodate vessels up to 30,000 DT, as per JNPA.

As part of the project, JM Baxi will provide an automated mechanised cement handling system and connected conveying and silos for the storage of cement, which will enable faster turnaround of vessels. (PTI)