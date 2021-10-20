Ranchi (Jharkhand): Former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer Ravi Kejriwal and his aide Ashok Agrawal are in the dock as a complaint was lodged against them after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Ramdas Soren from Ghatshila Assembly constituency accused them of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Jharkhand government

Soren in his complaint to Ranchi Police alleged that they came to his residence and tried to give financial offers. It may be recalled that Ravi Kejriwal had served as treasurer in the party before being expelled from JMM. "The duo had to my residence to meet me. When I asked the reason, they named a few leaders and stated that they were in touch with them. They offered me financial offers and advised me to float a new party and form a new government in alliance with BJP. They even said that apart from the huge amount, a Cabinet berth would be given," he allged in the complaint copy. The case was registered at Dhurwa Police Station in Ranchi on Tuesday under Sections 124 (A), 171 (E), 120 (B) and 34 IPC and 8/9 Prevention of Corruption Act. The MLA demanded action against them as they are conspiring to topple the government.