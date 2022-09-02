Raipur (Chhattisgarh): JMM and Congress legislators made a scathing attack on BJP for trying to destabilise the government in Jharkhand while addressing the media at Raipur on Thursday. The JMM and Congress MLAs are staying at a resort in Raipur amid fear of poaching. Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh said efforts are on to destabilise the elected government in the country and this is happening continuously. "Strength-wise, we have more than 50 MLAs in our fold, even then attempts are being made to destabilise the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, which is shameful."

"Reporters are putting posers on us whereas they should have asked the same from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah that why such method is being adopted to destabilise the elected governments. It is a shameful act. We are not staying here by choice, the situation compelled us to stay at the resort. We are unable to take part in the well-being of the Jharkhand people. We are totally disconnected from the people of our state." "We are sincere and serious while MLAs are working for the welfare of the people of Jharkhand," she added.

JMM MLA Stephen Marandi said, "Such type of development was not new to Jharkhand. The first term also was in 2005 during the formative stage effort to destabilise the government took place. Now, it has become a routine feature in Jharkhand to derail the elected government, especially by the BJP in Jharkhand. Hence, to thwart the BJP's game plan we are staying together at the resort. We came forward to tell you (reporters) that we are not enjoying a picnic. We are footing our bill from our own pocket. Besides, several news channels have been creating confusion about our staying at the resort. To give a full stop to such speculations we came forward to clear the things."