Aligarh: J&K Students Association President Nasir Khuehami along with some Kashmiri students met Aligarh MP Satish Gautam at his residence on Tuesday and discussed the problems of Kashmiri students in AMU in the backdrop of the recent attack on them in the campus. Khuemani has demanded to take immediate action against those involved in the assault and ensure the safety of Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University. Kashmiri students also met AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran after that.

JKSA appeals to Amit Shah for strict action against assaulters in AMU

Khuehami told ETV Bharat that due to the attacks on Kashmiri students on the campus, about 1400 students studying here are now living in fear. This was the seventh attack in the last three months, he said, adding that they have written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter seeking his intervention. Alleging that the university administration has failed in protecting them, he urged the Union Home Minisster to replace the AMU Proctor.

Their collective demand is to have a time-bound enquiry into the matter and strict action against those found intimidating Kashmiri students. The development comes after Kashmiri senior research scholar Jibran Fazli was allegedly attacked by non-Kashmiri students on Saturday night.